Park National Corp OH Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 115,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,641,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $461,000. Brightwater Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,002,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,428,000. Finally, Creekside Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $471,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock opened at $82.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

