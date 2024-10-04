Park National Corp OH Decreases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL stock opened at $99.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.68. The firm has a market cap of $82.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

