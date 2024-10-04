Park National Corp OH Has $790,000 Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in RTX were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its position in RTX by 64.1% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in RTX during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in RTX during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RTX opened at $123.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.07. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $125.53. The company has a market capitalization of $164.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

