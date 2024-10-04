Park National Corp OH Sells 169 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Park National Corp OH reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $809,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $274,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 71,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

IYW opened at $149.81 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $100.84 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.42.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

