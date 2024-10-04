Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 110.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Humana were worth $15,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 15,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Humana by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $349.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.86.

Humana Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE HUM opened at $241.72 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.31 and a 12 month high of $530.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.