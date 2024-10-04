Centaurus Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,377 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Realty Income by 117.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 630,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,303,000 after purchasing an additional 340,500 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group lifted its position in Realty Income by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group now owns 24,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,200,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 974,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,470,000 after purchasing an additional 23,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 84,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE O opened at $62.40 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $63.60. The stock has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.59%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on O shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

