Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 728.1% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 44,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 38,741 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,046,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,903,000 after acquiring an additional 141,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 2,844,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,855,000 after acquiring an additional 418,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.75. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

