Park National Corp OH Grows Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $127.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.06. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $128.44.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

