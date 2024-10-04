Park National Corp OH Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 47,670.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,582,000 after buying an additional 449,058 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 17.5% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 119,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after buying an additional 17,783 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 67.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.7 %

UPS opened at $130.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.01. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.12 and a fifty-two week high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.68.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

