Park National Corp OH Has $1.84 Million Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,840 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Shell during the second quarter worth $151,578,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Shell by 83.2% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,187,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,675,000 after acquiring an additional 993,342 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,715,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $450,180,000 after purchasing an additional 772,736 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,698,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after purchasing an additional 673,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,775,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Argus upped their price objective on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $68.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.00 and a 200-day moving average of $70.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $216.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $60.34 and a 1-year high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

