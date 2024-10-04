Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 35.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $207.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.68. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $162.48 and a 12 month high of $214.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

