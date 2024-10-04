Park National Corp OH Sells 898 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,854 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BK opened at $70.82 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

BK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

