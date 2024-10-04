First Financial Bank Trust Division Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDU. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IDU opened at $102.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.88. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $68.87 and a 12-month high of $103.41.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.