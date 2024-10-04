Park National Corp OH Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $245.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.68. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $247.37.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

