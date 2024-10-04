Park National Corp OH Raises Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Park National Corp OH raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,335 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $137,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $128.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $110.51 and a 52 week high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.