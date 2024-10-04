Park National Corp OH Sells 228 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 2.2% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.0% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 6,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

GE stock opened at $183.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $201.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. General Electric has a 1-year low of $84.42 and a 1-year high of $190.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.17 and its 200-day moving average is $169.67.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

