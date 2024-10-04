BITICA COIN (BDCC) Trading Down 0% Over Last Week

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $725.09 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00008669 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00013798 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,363.82 or 1.00035324 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007507 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007012 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00055887 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BDCC is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,126,696,474 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

