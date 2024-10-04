Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$6.09 and last traded at C$6.03, with a volume of 487380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.91.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$496.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.

