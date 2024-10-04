Mattson Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,959 Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the second quarter worth $66,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KBWD opened at $14.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $385.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.86%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.