First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 115 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,500,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $1,507,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at about $15,102,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 772.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 24,269 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $98.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $127.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.99 and a 200-day moving average of $110.46. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.34. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.79.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

