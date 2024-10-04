2,704 Shares in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Purchased by Mattson Financial Services LLC

Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIZD. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA BIZD opened at $16.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

