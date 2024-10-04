Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $605,000 Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,469 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,250 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 42.7% in the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,423 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,139,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $711,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,329 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 19.1% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

DVN opened at $41.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.90. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.02. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

DVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.11.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

