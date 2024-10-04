Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Makes New $200,000 Investment in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 375.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 71.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UHT opened at $43.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.83 million, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.93. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $32.27 and a 12-month high of $47.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 249.57%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

