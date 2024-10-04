Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 19,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WAT. Leerink Partnrs raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Waters from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.00.

Waters Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE WAT opened at $354.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $231.90 and a 52 week high of $367.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $336.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.32.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. Waters had a return on equity of 56.81% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

