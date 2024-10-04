BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Trimmed by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,272,703.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.6 %

BLK stock opened at $951.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $958.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $888.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $825.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.37 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $945.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $925.07.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

