Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 1,055 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,280,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,049,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,031 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Enbridge by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 38,087,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,377,708,000 after purchasing an additional 337,729 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 3.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,649,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,325,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,439 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 12.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,531,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,157,802,000 after buying an additional 3,693,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 23,083,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $821,331,000 after buying an additional 827,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB opened at $40.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $41.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.11.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.01%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

