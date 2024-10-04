Mattson Financial Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 12.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 98,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 11,338 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $592,000. Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,039,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

IRT stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average is $18.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -656.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,133.33%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

