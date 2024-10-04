Anchor Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Anchor Investment Management LLC cut its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 5.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 1.6% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $189.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $194.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.52. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 19.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dover to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $801,305.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $801,305.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,887.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $4,549,727.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,928 shares in the company, valued at $33,285,578.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,383 shares of company stock worth $8,169,883 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

