Mattson Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,098 JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE)

Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,287,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 195.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 44,410 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 1,415.1% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 91,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 85,401 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 79.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $389.20 million, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.93. JPMorgan Realty Income ETF has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $52.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.41.

The JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (JPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund actively invests in US equity REITs and mortgage REITs, selecting those perceived to exhibit financial strength, operating revenues, and attractive growth potential. JPRE was launched on May 20, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

