Mattson Financial Services LLC Invests $54,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,594 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 842,355 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,455,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 105.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 186,961 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 95,864 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 319.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,956 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,137 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth $1,908,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.89. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.40.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

