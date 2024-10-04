Mattson Financial Services LLC Takes Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,079,000 after purchasing an additional 138,493 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,458,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 729,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,367,000 after buying an additional 452,039 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,563,000 after buying an additional 38,791 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 484,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,078,000 after acquiring an additional 34,749 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $83.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.30. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1528 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

