64,030 Shares in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Bought by Mattson Financial Services LLC

Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 64,030 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,752.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

SWN stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.98.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

