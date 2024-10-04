Mattson Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 40.6% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.6 %

KJAN opened at $36.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.08 million, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.74.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

