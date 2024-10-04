Mattson Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 614 iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,526,000. Creekside Partners purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,788,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $954,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DSI opened at $107.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.48. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $109.15.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

