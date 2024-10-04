Mattson Financial Services LLC Makes New $82,000 Investment in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2,358.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 16,509 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $2,940,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 90.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,299,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $316,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951,287 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,529,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $683,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 55,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.83.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $39.51 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day moving average is $38.50.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

