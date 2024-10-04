Mattson Financial Services LLC Invests $77,000 in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 1.2 %

MNST stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $43.32 and a 1-year high of $61.22. The firm has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Stories

