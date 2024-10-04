Mattson Financial Services LLC Invests $150,000 in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at $268,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPLT opened at $91.11 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $77.68 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.82.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

