Mattson Financial Services LLC Makes New $322,000 Investment in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 30.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1,842.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 21,368 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth $2,656,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,799,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $689,165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,419 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 379.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the period.

Get Five Below alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.15.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of FIVE opened at $89.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.84 and a 200-day moving average of $116.03. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $830.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.95 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five Below

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty d├ęcor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.