Mattson Financial Services LLC Makes New $322,000 Investment in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 30.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1,842.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 21,368 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth $2,656,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,799,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $689,165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,419 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 379.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.15.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of FIVE opened at $89.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.84 and a 200-day moving average of $116.03. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $830.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.95 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

