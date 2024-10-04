Mattson Financial Services LLC Invests $74,000 in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1,842.5% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 4,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,801,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 144,236 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after buying an additional 8,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ FANG opened at $188.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $143.08 and a one year high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $2.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,732,485.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FANG. Johnson Rice lowered Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $235.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.68.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

