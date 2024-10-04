Mattson Financial Services LLC Makes New $415,000 Investment in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Centennial Bank AR lifted its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 8,052 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $997,000.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.00. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.69.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Profile

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

