Mattson Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 4,580 Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVR. Security National Bank raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,165,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,400,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000.

Shares of SIVR opened at $30.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.62. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $30.93.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

