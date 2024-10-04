Mattson Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 620,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,545,000 after buying an additional 76,721 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,862,000 after buying an additional 153,727 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,149,000 after buying an additional 24,822 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 357,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 26.4% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 356,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,419,000 after purchasing an additional 74,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $356.00 target price (down previously from $404.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.08.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $372.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $368.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.98. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.17 and a 1-year high of $574.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

