StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) Price Down 10% Over Last Week

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can now be bought for approximately $2,499.63 or 0.04016192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StakeWise Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $101.09 million and $2.30 million worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Profile

StakeWise Staked ETH launched on March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 40,444 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,443 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io. The official website for StakeWise Staked ETH is stakewise.io.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 40,529.51030193. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 2,448.65374499 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,390,727.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakeWise Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

