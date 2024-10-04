zkSync Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $59.93 Million (ZK)

zkSync (ZK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. zkSync has a total market capitalization of $470.02 million and $59.93 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last day. One zkSync token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, zkSync has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000069 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.10 or 0.00252409 BTC.

About zkSync

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync. The official message board for zkSync is blog.matter-labs.io. zkSync’s official website is zksync.io.

zkSync Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKsync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. ZKsync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of ZKsync is 0.12108492 USD and is down -5.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $68,440,317.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire zkSync should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy zkSync using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

