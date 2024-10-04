Decred (DCR) Price Down 8% This Week

Decred (DCR) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last week, Decred has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can now be bought for about $11.80 or 0.00018958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a total market cap of $193.04 million and approximately $935,871.76 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00071316 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007205 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000031 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,881.22 or 0.39976995 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,359,822 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

