ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $639,639.14

ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. ANyONe Protocol has a total market cap of $106.13 million and approximately $639,639.14 worth of ANyONe Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ANyONe Protocol has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. One ANyONe Protocol token can now be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00001910 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ANyONe Protocol Profile

ANyONe Protocol launched on June 26th, 2024. ANyONe Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,265,492 tokens. ANyONe Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anyonefdn. The official website for ANyONe Protocol is anyone.io.

Buying and Selling ANyONe Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANyONe Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 91,372,206.4270165 in circulation. The last known price of ANyONe Protocol is 1.05681917 USD and is down -3.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $519,667.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyone.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANyONe Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANyONe Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANyONe Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

