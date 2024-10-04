CEEK VR (CEEK) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.23 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $23.46 million and $1.23 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0291 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00008670 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00013818 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,219.58 or 0.99969029 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001002 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007494 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007013 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02831136 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $715,870.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

