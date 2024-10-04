Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRD – Free Report) by 592.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,162 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 17.68% of Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.76.

Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4727 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

About Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April

The Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April (APRD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

