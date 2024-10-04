Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 5,418 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,418 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,387,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,308,000 after buying an additional 13,755 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,819,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 283.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 688,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,392,000 after buying an additional 509,007 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 527,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,220,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 461,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,724,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $140.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.03. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $142.62. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

