Mattson Financial Services LLC Makes New $649,000 Investment in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MEM)

Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC owned 1.18% of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter.

Get Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF alerts:

Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA MEM opened at $33.96 on Friday. Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $34.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.23. The company has a market capitalization of $61.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF Profile

The Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (MEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market companies with perceived sustainable growth potential. MEM was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.